Family Healthcast: Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

(WSYR-TV) — Pregnant women are now on the list of New Yorker’s who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But, should they sign up for an appointment?

“I am due with my first child in August. I don’t want to get COVID, but am worried about the vaccine risk for my baby.”

The CDC recommends that pregnant women get vaccinated because they can sometimes get very sick from COVID-19. That can put their unborn baby in danger, too, with higher risks for pre-term delivery.

Local pediatrician Dr. Robert Dracker said all the information he’s reviewed tells him pregnant women should be vaccinated.

There are no known risks to the baby from the vaccine, but there are benefits. The antibodies the mother produces from getting the shots could be passed on to the baby.

Dracker said your own doctor knows you best, so it’s always good to run it by them first.