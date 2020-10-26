Family Healthcast: Should we have a national mask mandate?

(WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 surge continues and the calls for a national mask mandate are growing louder.

President Donald Trump’s former FDA commissioner wrote in the Wall Street Journal that a mandate could be limited to the next two months when it’s easier to wear masks in the colder weather.

And he wrote that it could save tens of thousands of lives.

The inconvenience would allow the country to preserve healthcare capacity and keep more schools and businesses open. Scott Gottlieb — Former FDA Commissioner

If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, 130,000 lives could be saved in the United States through February. This is according to data received from the University of Washington.

If that mask percentage was just 85% of Americans, it could still save some 96,000 lives, according to the university.