(WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 surge continues and the calls for a national mask mandate are growing louder.
President Donald Trump’s former FDA commissioner wrote in the Wall Street Journal that a mandate could be limited to the next two months when it’s easier to wear masks in the colder weather.
And he wrote that it could save tens of thousands of lives.
The inconvenience would allow the country to preserve healthcare capacity and keep more schools and businesses open.Scott Gottlieb — Former FDA Commissioner
If 95% of Americans wore masks in public, 130,000 lives could be saved in the United States through February. This is according to data received from the University of Washington.
If that mask percentage was just 85% of Americans, it could still save some 96,000 lives, according to the university.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Barrett confirmation would tilt court conservative for generations
- Democrats make final push to prevent Barrett’s confirmation
- What’s Going Around: Stomach bug in Camillus, Colds in Pulaski
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Planet Fitness, Price Chopper, Walmart in Oneida
- Family Healthcast: Should we have a national mask mandate?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App