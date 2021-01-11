Family Healthcast: Should you get the vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve had COVID-19, should you still get the vaccine?
The CDC says yes because we don’t know how long immunity lasts.
They also said that, if you are at low risk, it is good to wait until people who are more vulnerable have been vaccinated.
