Family Healthcast: Should you swim in pools during the pandemic?

(WSYR-TV) — We are heading into a cool weekend, but the heat returns next week and many people will be looking to cool off at the pool.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has give the okay for public pools to reopen, which has left it up to local officials.

But with coronavirus, should you go to a pool?

Experts said it’s not the water but the person next to you that is the problem. There is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through the water.

The CDC said chlorine, bromine and other chemicals that are used to clean pools should render the virus inactive.

So, it’s not the water, but the environment. The CDC has guidelines for safely opening public pools, including regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces, discouraging people from sharing goggles and other equipment and spreading out seating.

When you’re swimming, you can’t wear a mask so minimize activities in the water that would bring you close to other people. When you’re around the pool area where a mask when possible and try to stay at least six feet away from others and use hand sanitizer.

What about swimming in a lake or in the ocean?

That should be relatively safe because the virus should be diluted enough in large bodies of water to lower the risk of infection. But, whatever the location, physical distance, hygiene and masks still matter.