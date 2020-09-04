Family Healthcast: Staying safe on Labor Day weekend

(WSYR-TV) — If your plans for the holiday weekend include getting together with friends, officials are urging caution and reminding us of what happened over Memorial Day weekend.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking residents to avoid large gatherings and to respect the state’s travel advisory list. If you must travel, he said you must respect the two-week quarantine upon your return.

Ohio’s governor tweeted: “What we do this weekend will determine what the fall looks like for all of us.”

And Louisiana’s governor said the state’s last surge in cases began with Memorial Day weekend.

“We know that a considerable amount of spread is generated from backyard, informal social gatherings,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “It is incredibly important that we not let our guard down this weekend, especially with schools back in session.”

More than 39,000 new cases were recorded in the United States on Thursday. The nation’s total number of confirmed cases exceeds 6.13 million, nearly a quarter of the global tally.

The United States death toll has passed 186,000.

If you want to see friends this Labor Day weekend, we know how to do it safely.

Keep it outside, keep your masks on and keep your distance.