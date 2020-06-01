Family Healthcast: Study shows many Americans still concerned about COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The good news is that coronavirus is not on the list of “What’s Going Around” here in Central New York. But, it does seem to remain a top concern for Americans.

The majority is saying that controlling the spread of the virus is more important than trying to restart the economy.

The new Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 57 percent of people say it’s more important to try and control the spread of the virus than to try and restart the economy.

When asked if they are willing at this time to go to stores, restaurants and other public places they way they did before the pandemic, 58 percent of people said it is too early for that.

Sixty-three percent remain very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their immediate family may catch the virus.

Now, here is what is going around locally.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics, strep throat, the stomach bug, allergies and tick bites are going around.

In Camillus, they are seeing rashes, viral illnesses with fevers and tick bites, which are typical for the summer.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello said there is a stomach bug going around. People are also coming to their offices for help with allergy relief.

Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments for you.