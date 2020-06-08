Family Healthcast: Study shows shutdown orders helped prevent many from catching COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The results of a new study has shown that the shutdown orders in the United States may have prevented tens of millions of Americans from catching coronavirus.

The study, which is from the University of California at Berkeley, examined how stay-at-home orders, business closures, travel bans and other aggressive shutdown measures significantly limited the spread of the virus. They found this happened in six countries, including the United States.

They concluded that 530 million people worldwide were spared from the virus. In the United States, 60 million infections were prevented.

The study did not produce an estimate of how many lives were saved.

One striking finding was that school closures seemed to have no significant effect, although the authors said the issue requires further study.

Now, let’s check on what is going around locally.

In Camillus, the office has been quiet. They have seen some viral sore throats, rashes, tick bites and small injuries.

In Auburn, they are seeing seasonal allergies, mild sore throats, poison ivy and ear aches.

The urgent care in Fulton has seen sinusitis, poison ivy and allergies.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carjuello is seeing allergies and a small number of patients with COVID-19.

And in Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is seeing viral sore throats, allergy symptoms, poison ivy and bug bites.