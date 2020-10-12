Family Healthcast: SU is an example of how easily COVID-19 can spread

(WSYR-TV) — A spike in COVID-19 cases put Syracuse University on the front page of the New York Times on Sunday.

Things at the university were under control with only a handful of students testing positive since classes began.

But then, somebody traveled to a nearby city and brought the virus back to Syracuse, where it spread rapidly at parties.

This is a reminder of how quickly COVID-19 can catch fire on a campus, even as many students take the proper precautions.