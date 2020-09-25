Family Healthcast: The COVID-19 pandemic may be causing hair loss

WSYR-TV — In the months following the beginning of the pandemic, people noticed clumps of their hair falling out, and the reason behind this is a well established medical phenomenon.

If the stress of the pandemic isn’t causing you to pull your hair out, it just, in fact, may be falling out, and in startling amounts.

A condition called telogen effluvium occurs 3-6 months after there is significant stress on the body.

Patients may notice large amounts of hair shedding in the shower, on their pillows or even when running their fingers through their hair.

Common instigators of telogen effluvium include surgeries, major illnesses or dramatic weight loss.

New moms may also notice excessive shedding 3-6 months after delivery.

Now, the stress of the pandemic, or even surviving COVID-19, could lead to a substantial shed months later.

Fortunately, the condition is temporary, and nearly all people regain hair fullness once those follicles go back to the growth phase.