Family Healthcast: Travel Advisory List in New York State

(WSYR-TV) — There are now 30 states on New York State’s travel advisory list, which requires people coming from those states to quarantine for 14 days.

But, this is a tough thing to enforce. Many travelers to New York State seem to not be listening to the guidance put in place.

The New York Times is reporting posts on Facebook and Instagram revealing people who are supposed to be isolating out and about.

The rules state that anyone from a state with positive COVID-19 tests about 10 percent needs to quarantine for two weeks.

Here in Central New York, the percentage of positive tests is less than one percent.

The risk of another outbreak would be devastation to New York State, which has lost more than 32,000 residents to the virus, twice as many as any other state.