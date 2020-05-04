Family Healthcast: Unexpected health benefit of COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — As we begin our eighth week of staying at home, we are learning about an unexpected health benefit of COVID-19.

With kids home from school and everyone social distancing, there are virtually no other illnesses going around.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Dracker from Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool who said the flu and strep throat dropped to zero after things shut down. The only kids that aren’t feeling well right now are those with asthma and allergies.

Dr. Dracker said the breathing issues and cough have some parents worried that their kids have coronavirus. But, he said that allergy medicines will clear up those symptoms and points out that a fever is often a telltale sign of coronavirus. He also said that allergies don’t cause fevers.

Summerwood Pediatrics is getting a lot of calls about mental health issues as well. There has been a big increase in anxiety and uncertainty in children due to fears about the coronavirus. He has also checked out lots of tick bites.

NewsChannel 9 also spoke with doctors at Pediatric Associates in Camillus and they are getting similar calls. Lots of children are not sleeping due to anxiety about the virus and a lack of a regular schedule with no school.

The only children coming into the office are those getting checkups. They are also seeing a lot of children with tick bites.

That is the latest from local doctors. As always, stay home and stay safe.