Family Healthcast: Vaccinating kids around the holidays

(WSYR-TV) — With millions of children getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, we have a question about the timing of the second dose, especially with the holidays approaching.

“My children who are 7 and 10 got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week. With the Thanksgiving holiday, their second shots will be 4 weeks later. Should I find an alternate provider to schedule their 2nd dose at exactly 3 weeks?” -Newschannel viewer

Three weeks is the recommended interval between the children’s shots. 21 days has been determined to the the fastest way to achieve full protection, but you have some wiggle room. Health officials and experts say it’s okay to get the doses four, five or even six weeks apart. Kids can also get their second shots up to four days early.

To ensure your child is well protected, it’s fine to get the second shot at a different location.

One more thing, no matter when and where your children get their second dose Don’t forget to bring their vaccine card.