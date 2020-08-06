Family Healthcast: What are all the possible symptoms for COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — We are fortunate to have relatively low cases of coronavirus in Central New York. But these days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder if it could be the virus.
The fact is, coronavirus hits people in many different ways.
As we learn more about the virus, here’s a look at the symptoms that are the most common:
- Fever
- Loss of taste or smell
- Dry cough
- Fatigue
Unlike the flu, which comes on fast, COVID-19 symptoms may occur over several days.
Many patients report one or more of these symptoms too:
- Headache
- Congestion or runny house
- Wet cough
- Tightness in chest
- Feeling out of breath with activity
- Diarrhea and stomach pain
- Chills and body aches
Some have mild illness while others feel terrible, with constant discomfort.
Less common or rare symptoms can include the following:
- Dizziness or impaired thinking
- Eye discomfort
- Sore throat
- Severe shortness of breath at rest
- Palpitations, chest pain
- Rash
- Blisters on toes and fingers
- Severe muscle and joint pain
Short, rapid breathing or severe shortness of breath at rest are signs that require medical attention immediately.
If you have any of the symptoms, isolate yourself until you are tested and your results come back.
