Family Healthcast: What are all the possible symptoms for COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — We are fortunate to have relatively low cases of coronavirus in Central New York. But these days, every cough, sneeze or headache makes you wonder if it could be the virus.

The fact is, coronavirus hits people in many different ways.

As we learn more about the virus, here’s a look at the symptoms that are the most common:

Fever

Loss of taste or smell

Dry cough

Fatigue

Unlike the flu, which comes on fast, COVID-19 symptoms may occur over several days.

Many patients report one or more of these symptoms too:

Headache

Congestion or runny house

Wet cough

Tightness in chest

Feeling out of breath with activity

Diarrhea and stomach pain

Chills and body aches

Some have mild illness while others feel terrible, with constant discomfort.

Less common or rare symptoms can include the following:

Dizziness or impaired thinking

Eye discomfort

Sore throat

Severe shortness of breath at rest

Palpitations, chest pain

Rash

Blisters on toes and fingers

Severe muscle and joint pain

Short, rapid breathing or severe shortness of breath at rest are signs that require medical attention immediately.

If you have any of the symptoms, isolate yourself until you are tested and your results come back.