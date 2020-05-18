Family Healthcast: What are local doctors seeing?

(WSYR-TV) — The first coronavirus vaccine tested on people appears to be safe and generates an immune response.

This is according to the manufacturer, Moderna, which is a biotech company based in Massachusetts. They are now going to expand the study from a handful of people to 600.

The company is hoping for approval next year.

Now, let’s take a look at what local doctors are seeing.

At Pediatric Associaties in Camillus, they are seeing lots of rashes. Also, many parents are calling about their children’s coronavirus anxiety. This anxiety is mostly seen as those children having trouble sleeping.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, people with allergies are coming in for relief. They are also checking out ticks, poison ivy and sore throats.

The sore throats are testing positive for strep throat at Brighton Hills Pediatrics in Syracuse.

There is also a stomach bug going around. Allergies are acting up and parents are calling the office to get a prescription for coronavirus antibody tests for their children.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is mostly seeing allergies. They have been doing some testing for coronavirus, but not seeing much in their network.

And in Liverpool, Dr. Dracker said there is an upper respiratory infection going around. He is also seeing ear infections and allergies.

What Dracker didn’t see this past weekend were enough people wearing masks. The doctor sent a letter to parents today that said the following:

“The new, novel coronavirus is not gone and is still a threat to all of us. We need to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and act responsibly for our children and family members.”