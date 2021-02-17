Family Healthcast: What can people do once they are fully vaccinated?

(WSYR-TV) — More than 1 in 10 Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but they still don’t have a clear answer to the question: What can they do once they are fully vaccinated?

Many people feel the answer is far from satisfying. And one viewer agrees:

“They tell us we’ll still need to wear masks and follow the same precautions. I’m all for helping us get to herd immunity, but really, our lives after vaccine can’t change at all?”

Public health experts are calling on the CDC to give people more specific information about what’s safe.

The advice not to change your lifestyle comes from the fact that we don’t know for sure if vaccinated people can still transmit COVID-19. Such caution is understandable, but there’s growing evidence that just as with many other vaccines, those who’ve had both shots shed less virus and are less contagious after exposure.

Even with incomplete data, many doctors are calling for the CDC to okay essential activities like medical appointments that were put off.

And some include non-essential activities too, like going to the gym or restaurants as long as they wear masks. If everyone in a household is vaccinated, a couple who want to get together with another fully vaccinated couple are probably fine to do so, indoors, without masks.

Visiting grandchildren? If the reason the visits didn’t happen earlier was concern for the elderly, then many families may decide it’s fine now because the grandparents are protected.

All doctors agree that vaccinated people should still avoid large gatherings.

One of the doctors said if there is anything we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s that people need clear, practical guidance for how to navigate their lives and they need it now.

We finally have vaccines that provide extraordinary protection. Let’s help people use them to get back to some degree of normalcy.