Family Healthcast: What happens when your blood oxygen levels lower?

(WSYR-TV) — The most concerning symptom that President Donald Trump has had since being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week was the drop in his blood oxygen levels.
His doctors reported that at least twice Trump’s number dipped below 95, which can indicate that a patient’s lungs are compromised.
Many people have bought an oximeter during this pandemic, which measures your blood oxygen level. All you have to do is turn it on and put your finger in it. It uses infrared light to measure the levels.
You can’t always feel it when your oxygen level drops. In fact, there is a new term that doctors have started using during the pandemic called “Happy Hypoxia.” These are patients who have very low oxygen levels and are more significantly ill than they appear.
The medical community has never seen anything like this.
Doctors said an oximeter is not a screening test for COVID-19. But, low oxygen can be present in people who are otherwise asymptomatic and can help ensure this silent, early warning sign is not missed.
