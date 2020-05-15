Family Healthcast: What is it like to be on a plane right now?

(WSYR-TV) — With Central New York taking the first steps toward reopening, you may be thinking about flying again. Air travel has been steadily increasing, but what is it like to be on an airplane right now?

A doctor took to Twitter to describe the scared and shocked passengers on a full flight last weekend from Newark to San Francisco.

United Airlines now says it will let passengers know in advance whether an upcoming flight is full and give them the option to rebook.

As of Monday, the major airlines require masks to be worn for boarding and deplaning. But what happened when the flight is in the air?

American Airlines sent a memo to pilots saying the policy would become more lenient once the plane leaves the gates. They said flight attendants should avoid confrontation and diffuse the issue by offering the passenger another seat.

The head of the Pilot’s Association said that undermines the mask requirement, saying “lenient” and “mandate” don’t go together.

In some cities, you could be asked to leave a grocery store for not wearing a mask.

The president of the largest flight attendants union said, “I can’t ask you to leave the airplane… There is no way to appropriately socially distance on an airplane, and therefore everyone needs to be wearing masks.”

The FAA said it will continue to work with airlines, but right now the individual carriers are making their own decisions.

For example, Delta is boarding 10 passengers at a time. Jet Blue is boarding people at the back of the plane first. And TSA is allowing passengers to carry on one liquid hand sanitizer, up to 12 ounces.