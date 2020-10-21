Family Healthcast: What is “Long COVID” and who gets it?

(WSYR-TV) — Most of us have heard the term “Long COVID” but who are the people who are sick for more than a month with COVID-19?

Using data from thousands of people who tested positive and logged their symptoms, it appears that people over 70, women and those with a wide range of symptoms when they first get sick are most like to develop “Long COVID-19.”

That is according to a preprint paper posted online by researchers at King’s College London.

The paper defines “Long COVID” as having symptoms that persist for more than a month.

When it comes to the sets of symptoms reported, the research identified two main groups of “Long COVID” sufferers.

One group experienced mainly respiratory symptoms, such as a cough and shortness of breath, plus fatigue and headaches.

The other group experienced “multi-system” symptoms in many parts of the body, such as heart palpitations, gut issues, numbness and “brain fog.”

“Long COVID” sufferers were also twice as likely to report a relapse in symptoms.

People who developed “Long COVID” also had a slightly higher average BMI than those with “Short COVID,” according to the paper.

The researchers also found that people with asthma were more likely to develop “Long COVID,” but they found no clear links to any other underlying health conditions.