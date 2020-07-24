Family Healthcast: What is the safest way to fly?

(WSYR-TV) — With coronavirus relatively under control in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to keep it that way, adding 10 more states to a travel advisory list.

This makes us question the use of airplanes during this time.

According to the CDC, the air on a flight should be as safe as, or safer than, other enclosed spaces where people are spending prolonged periods together.

Unlike many homes or officers, or even cars with air conditioning, the air in a plane is constantly turning over with outside air sucked into the cabin and old air pushed out.

Any air that is recirculated is supposed to be run through a HEPA filter, which the airlines say can catch almost any virus. The bigger risk is probably during boarding.

Experts said to keep your distance from other passengers and don’t be in a hurry to be one of the first ones on the plane.

When taking your seat, turn on the overhead fan to help move the air. That said, you should get the best fitting mask you can find and protect your eyes with glasses or even a face shield.

You should also bring hand sanitizer and wipes and try to avoid touching surfaces when possible. And of course, you will have to quarantine for two weeks when you return from a travel advisory state.