Family Healthcast: What kind of mask is the best?

(WSYR-TV) — The United States is now reporting more than four million coronavirus cases. And five states — Alabama, California, Florida, Idaho and Texas — recorded daily death records.

Our question is about the masks that offer the best protection.

Several local doctors agree that there isn’t a perfect mask, but surgical masks come really close to being perfect.

They seal tightly around your face, but not so tightly that they can cause injuries when worn all day.

Layered cloth masks are good, but they can start to wear out after multiple washings. But, a couple of local doctors said running them through a washing machine or going through the hassle of hand washing might not be necessary.

After wearing a cloth mask for a day or so, let the mask sit for a few days in a sunny, out of the way place. The time and the light should be enough to keep them clean.

If you don’t want to spend the money on surgical masks, the best advice to get the safest, longest life out of a cloth mask is to have several and make sure they fit well around your nose and mouth.

And always wear them when you can’t be at least six feet from people outside your household.