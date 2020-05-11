Family Healthcast: What local doctors are seeing in children

(WSYR-TV) — New York State is now investigating more than 85 cases of an inflammatory syndrome that causes prolonged high fevers, rash, severe abdominal pain, racing hearts and a change in skin color.

The children who have developed the symptoms also tested positive for coronavirus.

Doctors offices around Central New York are all on alert for this.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus, they have had parents bringing children in to have a rash checked out, concerned it could be a sign of a newly discovered complication of coronavirus.

That has not been the case, the rashes are mostly typical skin issues that are seen in the spring.

The doctors are also seeing sore throats, checking out tick bites and answering calls about anxiety due to COVID-19. Similar calls are coming into Brighton Hill Pediatrics.

They are also seeing children with rashes, tick bites, and a few with fevers.

And at Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool, Dr. Dracker said things are very quiet. A few kids with allergies are having a hard time with symptoms. Some sore throats have also been popping up.

They have mostly been doing physicals and keeping up with children’s scheduled vaccines.

As always, stay home and stay safe.