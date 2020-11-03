Family Healthcast: What should we do for Thanksgiving Day?

(WSYR-TV) — A lot of us are struggling with Thanksgiving this year. Should we get together with family or should we skip it because of COVID-19?

“I think Thanksgiving is really going to be an infection point,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner. “I think December is probably going to be our toughest month.”

We checked with Dr. Robert Dracker, a pediatrician in Liverpool, who said he would limit the number of people to 10.

Wear masks unless you’re eating or drinking. Seat people who don’t live in the same household as far as apart as you can at the table.

Family members with health issues like heart or lung disease or anyone undergoing cancer treatment should skip Thanksgiving this year, unless they can join virtually via Zoom.

Dracker also said to assume that everybody can be infectious. And that’s reasonable because most people who have COVID-19 don’t have symptoms.

It’s a good way to keep from letting your guard down so we can stay healthy.