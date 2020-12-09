Family Healthcast: What should we expect with the upcoming vaccine?

(WSYR-TV) — With the first COVID-19 vaccine possibly just days away from approval and millions of health care workers and nursing home residents getting ready, we have some questions about what to expect in the coming months.

How much will the vaccines cost?

The federal government has pre-purchased millions of doses and has promised to make them free.

Will I still need to socially distance?

People will still need to wear masks and socially distance for awhile. It will make months to immunize enough people.

This is in part because the vaccine doses will be limited and it will take time to get enough people vaccinated in order to stop the virus from spreading.

When will we be back to a more normal life?

That’s been the big question and no one knows for sure. Once health care workers, those in nursing homes, essential workers and older people with health problems are vaccinated, those next in line will be healthy, younger adults.

I would say starting in April, May, June, July — as we get into the late spring and early summer — that people in the so-called general population, who do not have underlying conditions or other designations that would make them priority, could get shots. Dr. Anthony Fauci

And given that the two vaccines most likely to get approval are given in two doses about a month apart, we are looking at mid to late summer until we return to normalcy.

In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.