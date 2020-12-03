Family Healthcast: What we know about the COVID-19 vaccines

(WSYR-TV) — Former President Obama, Bush and Clinton are volunteering to get their COVID-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine’s safety once its approved for the general public.

Many Americans have said they won’t take the vaccine and reports about side effects aren’t helping.

Here is what we know from the drug companies and people who’ve participated in the clinical trials:

An adviser for Pfizer’s vaccine effort saying a reaction to the vaccine may be a sore arm or some redness where the injection was given. Or you may even feel flu-like. You make have a headache or body aches for a day or so and it’s completely normal.

After the second dose, Pfizer says some participants felt worse, with fatigue and headaches.

Moderna has disclosed some reports of side effects from the first dose including injection site pain, but more felt worse after the second shot — reporting fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headaches and other symptoms.

Both drug makers said their vaccines were “well-tolerated,” safe and effective and that most of the side effects resolved shortly after the shots were administered.

Telling people what to expect is crucial in this process. The doctor leading the COVID vaccine efforts at the Mayo Clinic said the last thing we need is for people to think the vaccine gave them COVID.

She said the opposite is true and side effects are a sign that it’s working. The vaccine, she says, is our light at the end of the tunnel.