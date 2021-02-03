Family Healthcast: When can we begin to return to a sense of normalcy?

(WSYR-TV) — With more vaccines headed to states and pharmacies, the big question remains: When can we begin to return to a sense of normalcy?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, we have a long way to go. We need about 70% to 85% of the United States population to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, less than 2% of Americans have received both doses. So, it will at least be late summer or early fall before we get there.

In the meantime, we’re just learning that the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 in the United States are adults aged 20 to 49. A team of researchers used cell phone location data covering more than 10 million people and publicly available information to calculate which age groups were most likely to transmit COVID-19.

They estimated that people 35 to 49 accounted for 41% of the spread and adults 20 to 34 were responsible for another 35%. People 50 to 64 made up 15% of transmission, while and children and teens accounted for just 6% of transmissions.

The researchers said this information can be used to target messages about mask-wearing and social distancing to the people who are helping the virus keep ahold in the United States.

So, if younger people are driving the spread of COVID, does that mean they should move up the priority list for the vaccine?

Fauci said no. Older people remain the most vulnerable, more likely to wind up in the hospital and die from COVID-19.