Family Healthcast: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine first when it comes out?

(WSYR-TV) — When a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, which Americans will be the first to get it? Federal health officials are working on that right now.

The CDC and an advisory committee of outside health experts are debating giving early access to groups that face a high risk.

According to a preliminary plan, any approved vaccines would be offered to vital medical and national security officials first and then to other essential workers and those considered at high risk.

Those considered to be high risk include the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

They are also looking at whether teachers and pregnant women should be moved to the front of the line.

Agency officials and advisers are also considering putting African American and Latino people, who have disproportionately fallen victim to the virus, on the list to get the vaccine first.

There are 140 vaccines being developed around the world. We are expected to have approval early next year and then it could take months to distribute them to Americans.