Family Healthcast: Will people actually take a COVID-19 vaccine?

(WSYR-TV) — When a coronavirus vaccine is approved will people actually get it?

The big news today is designed to reassure Americans that when it comes to a vaccine, it will be safety before politics.

Nine drug companies issued a joint pledge that they would “stand with science” and not put forward a vaccine until it had been thoroughly vetted for safety and efficacy.

The companies did not rule out seeking an emergency authorization of their vaccines, but promised that any potential coronavirus vaccine would be decided based on “large, high quality clinical trials.”

The companies will also follow guidance from regulatory agencies like the Food and Drug Administration.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that a vaccine could be available before Election Day.