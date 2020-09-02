Family Healthcast: Will we get a COVID-19 vaccine soon?

(WSYR-TV) — Will a coronavirus vaccine be made available in the United States before studies are completed? In China and Russia, the answer is yes.
This week, the head of the FDA said if the US gets enough data from advanced stage trials, it might be possible to authorize a vaccine before the trials are completed.
There are now three companies that have begun Phase Three trials of an experimental vaccine to prevent coronavirus.
They are all being funded by the US Federal Government. This includes the British drug maker Astra Zeneca, which just began late stage trials and is recruiting up to 30,000 adults from diverse groups.
Participants will receive two active or placebo doses, spaced four weeks apart.
The WHO cautioned countries on Monday against rushing to develop coronavirus vaccines and advised taking great care in granting Emergency Use Authorization.
Emergency Use Authorization is a quicker route to getting a vaccine in wide use than full approval, which can take many months.
The NIH is supporting several Phase Three vaccine trials to increase the odds that one or more will be effective.
Multiple vaccines may be required.
