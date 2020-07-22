Family Healthcast: Younger people are getting COVID-19 too

(WSYR-TV) — As some states continue to break records for coronavirus cases on a daily basis, our question is about the young people who are getting sick.

While the majority of hospitalized patients remain older Americans and nationally the death rate in the younger group remains extremely low, several state and hospital officials across the nation are increasingly reporting younger hospitalizations.

South Carolina, Louisiana and Texas are seeing an increase in young hospital patients.

The head of critical care at a Houston Hospital told ABC News “back in March and April, around 20% of patients were under the age of 50. In June and July, the percentage of those under 50 is hovering around 40%.”

That hospital is seeing a large number of young people who are obese and have a significant history of smoking or vaping, as well as asthma or kidney conditions, which could contribute to raising the chance of developing a severe illness from the coronavirus.

It’s still rare for people under 30 to have severe complications, but doctors said when we start to see such large numbers of individuals with COVID. It means that, statistically, the numbers of young people rise as well.

Many states said a huge reason for the spike in cases is young people going to bars and parties, not wearing masks or social distancing.