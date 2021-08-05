FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine is coming soon, but will it increase vaccination rates?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST –If you’ve been holding out on getting a Coronavirus vaccine until the FDA gives fully approval, it’s coming soon.

With the highly contagious Delta variant ripping through the U.S. the FDA has accelerated its timetable to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine by the start of next month.

The new york times is reporting a deadline of Labor Day or sooner.

The agency said in a statement that its leaders recognized that approval might inspire more public confidence Giving final approval to the Pfizer vaccine – rather than relying on the emergency authorization granted late last year by the F.D.A. – could help increase inoculation rates.

A number of universities and hospitals, the Defense Department and at least one major city, San Francisco, are expected to mandate inoculation once a vaccine is fully approved. Final approval could also help mute misinformation about the safety of vaccines and clarify legal issues about mandates.

Also making news on Thursday, vaccine maker Moderna says protection from its coronavirus shots remained 93 percent effective six months after full vaccination. It’s also tested three potential booster shots, which brought back immunity to the protective levels triggered by full vaccination.

Recent polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which has been tracking public attitudes during the pandemic, have found that three of every 10 unvaccinated people said that they would be more likely to get a shot with a fully approved vaccine.