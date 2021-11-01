Healthcast: What’s going around

The CDC is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 this week. Fifteen million doses have already started shipping out, but shots won’t be administered until the agency gives the green light, which is expected Tuesday or Wednesday.

Now let’s check what’s going around.

We’ll start at Pediatric associates in Camillus where there’s not much COVID but lots of parents calling with questions about the vaccine and lots of sick children.

Doctors are reporting Pneumonia, strep throat, stomach bug, wheezing, croup.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is seeing COVID, strep throat, RSV, and Viral Upper Respiratory Infections.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill pediatrics checks in with strep throat, colds, viral illnesses, COVID-19, colds, and RSV.

That’s the latest from doctors offices, as always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.