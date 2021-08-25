How does the Johnson & Johnson shot measure up to others for immunity?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — What about people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? That’s a question NewsChannel 9 has been getting a lot when it comes to protection against the Delta variant and the booster shot.

Johnson & Johnson reported on Wednesday the results of two studies that showed people who had a second shot of the vaccine produced lots of antibodies, which neutralize an invading virus. Their antibody levels were nine times higher than the levels in people four weeks after a single shot.

The company has submitted the data to the Food and Drug Administration, hoping to be included in the Biden Administration’s plan to give boosters to Americans starting in September, eight months after their were fully vaccinated.

The company also reported a study showing six months after vaccination, the level of antibodies from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had changed little.

That’s different than the pattern seen with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Those shots initially produce higher levels of antibodies, but their levels then drop over several months.

Studies on the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines found a comparable jump in antibody levels. Because the three vaccines were not tested in a head-to-head comparison, it’s not possible to determine which one provides the biggest boost.