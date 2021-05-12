How parents can convince kids to get the vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — The first young teenagers could be getting coronavirus vaccines as early as Thursday. The FDA has just authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, and the CDC is expected to affirm that decision today.

Parents have lots of questions including how to convince their children to take the shots.

Newschannel 9 checked with some of the pediatricians on the What’s Going Around team and they say there are selfish reasons and selfless reasons to get vaccinated.

We’ll start with the numbers. There are nearly 17 million adolescents in the U.S. they make up five percent of the population. If they get vaccinated, our level of immunity could be enough in the coming months to dramatically slow infection rates.

Now the selfish reasons. They’ll be able to have sleepovers again, go to movies, and hang out in each other’s homes. So, many of the things they haven’t been able to do during this last year will now be possible because they and their friends have been vaccinated.

Doctors agreed that most activities can resume with little fear of getting COVID or giving it to someone else. If you have questions, the American Academy of Pediatrics has posted information on its website.