If you’ve already gotten COVID, do you still need the vaccine?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — With the highly contagious Delta variant now making up the majority of coronavirus cases in the U.S., people are wondering if vaccines are necessary if you’ve already gotten COVID, especially with the Delta variant spreading.

An infectious disease specialist who says you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts don’t know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID.

Many doctors believe the immunity you get from vaccination is likely stronger and longer than the immunity you get from previous infection.

Also, the vast majority of people hospitalized with the virus right now are unvaccinated and many are in their 30’s and 40s.

That same doctor says the Pfizer vaccine is extremely protective against serious illness and death from COVID.

Finally, one of the best reasons to get the shots is that it helps others. Every person who is vaccinated becomes part of a wall that keeps the virus from spreading and mutating.