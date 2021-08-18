Is one vaccine more effective than another? This study suggests answer is yes

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — With the news that breakthrough coronavirus infections in vaccinated people are more common than we first thought, and booster shots are coming soon to the U.S., many people wonder if the different vaccines have varying effectiveness. More specifically, for Pfizer and Moderna.

Some new research suggests that the Moderna vaccine provides stronger protection against breakthrough Delta infections than the Pfizer shots. A study among more than 73,000 fully vaccinated adults in 5 states where the prevalence of Delta was high in July, found the risk of breakthrough infection as well as hospitalization was lower with the Moderna vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine.

Compared to the unvaccinated, the Moderna vaccine reduced the risk of Delta variant infection by 76% and the Pfizer by 42%, and Moderna reduced hospitalization by 81% and Pfizer by 76%. However, there was no difference in the rate of ICU admission or COVID-19-associated death.

The study has not yet been published. Studies in other countries have produced similar findings.

When it comes to The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is thought to be about 70% effective in preventing hospitalizations from Delta. However, far fewer people have gotten the single-dose shot and researchers say more studies are needed.