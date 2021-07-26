Medical groups call for mandatory vaccination of U.S. healthcare personnel

Family Healthcast
Posted: / Updated:

FAMILY HEALTHCAST —  Medical groups representing millions of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health workers are now calling for mandatory vaccinations of all U.S. health personnel against COVID-19.

The American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and 55 other groups issued a joint statement saying: “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”

This comes as new cases rip through the nation, driven by the hyper-transmissible Delta variant. Confirmed coronavirus infections have nearly quadrupled in July, from about 13,000 cases per day at the start of the month to more than 50,000 on July 26. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area