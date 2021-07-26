Medical groups call for mandatory vaccination of U.S. healthcare personnel

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — Medical groups representing millions of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health workers are now calling for mandatory vaccinations of all U.S. health personnel against COVID-19.

The American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and 55 other groups issued a joint statement saying: “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”

This comes as new cases rip through the nation, driven by the hyper-transmissible Delta variant. Confirmed coronavirus infections have nearly quadrupled in July, from about 13,000 cases per day at the start of the month to more than 50,000 on July 26.