Now that many kids are vaccinated, will summer camps look different?

(WSYR-TV) — If going to camp is on your children’s summer calendar, they may be able to leave their mask at home. In just the last two and a half weeks, 2.5 million children aged 12 to 15 have received the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine.

Federal health officials say camps where all staff and campers are vaccinated can return to full capacity and drop many COVID restrictions, including masks. The CDC also says unvaccinated children can go without masks most of the time when they are outside because the risk of transmission outdoors is low.

However, other prevention strategies should be maintained, including physical distancing, grouping youngsters in pods that don’t mix with one another; encouraging frequent hand washing; avoiding crowded settings and poorly ventilated indoor areas.

Individual camps will have the flexibility to determine both how they go about verifying the vaccination status of campers and how they run programs where not everyone is fully vaccinated.

Children are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose. With more adolescents vaccinated by mid summer, it’s possible to go back to what camp experiences were like pre-pandemic.

Vaccine approval is not expected for younger children until late summer.