Parents of small children worried for COVID safety in daycares: what can parents do?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — As more and more Americans are being required to get vaccinated for their jobs, parents whose children are too young to be vaccinated and those whose kids have gotten the shots but are exposed to people who aren’t vaccinated have concerns for their kids’ safety. And with good reason.

The number of children admitted to the hospital in the United States with COVID-19 has risen to the highest levels reported to date. Nearly 30,000 of them entered hospitals in August. Experts have said that vaccinations can make all the difference.

States with the highest vaccination rates in the country have seen relatively flat pediatric hospital admissions for COVID-19 so far, while states with the lowest vaccine coverage have child hospital admissions that are around four times as high.

Some are worried about children in daycare catching COVID.

Doctors recommend asking if the daycare is focused on ventilation. Are windows open? In addition, ask if everyone there is vaccinated. If the daycare didn’t require vaccination, they said it would be best to try to find somewhere else.

Remember young children aren’t at a high risk, so we don’t have to worry as much, but we still want to take as many precautions as we can.

With so many stressed out parents, it’s important now more than ever to focus on what you can control. You can get vaccinated; you can get your older children vaccinated; you can let your child spend time with families where those parents are vaccinated.

Daycare is an essential need for many families. That’s where you’re going to assume some level of COVID risk, so it’s best to minimize the risk everywhere else in your life.