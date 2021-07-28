Pfizer: Booster shots will offer enhanced protection against breakthrough cases

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — The vast majority of people in the hospital with COVID-19 across the country right now are unvaccinated. But we’ve all heard about breakthrough cases in people who’ve had the shots.

The big question is, can a booster shot give you enough protection against the highly contagious delta variant to make it worthwhile? According to new numbers out from Pfizer today, the answer is yes.

The company says a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the Delta variant, beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses.

They released the numbers to prove it. When it comes to 18 to 55 year olds, the data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant in people who receive a third dose of vaccine are five times higher than antibody levels following a second dose.

Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data show that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11 times those following a second dose.

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published. In order for Pfizer to offer a third vaccine, it will have to get FDA approval.