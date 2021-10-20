Since Moderna vaccines are supposedly more effective, and mix-and-matching is ok, should Pfizer vaccinated people wait?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — With the news that people will likely be able to mix and match coronavirus shots for their booster comes many questions. With the Moderna vaccine reportedly more effective against the delta variant, many wonder if they got Pfizer whether they should wait for the Moderna booster.

It’s a good question, since Moderna appears to be more potent and longer lasting than Pfizer. NewsChannel 9 just reported on a new study on people who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. A moderna booster increased their antibodies 76 fold. A Pfizer booster was 35 times the antibody response and the J&J Booster was just four-fold.

NewsChannel 9 checked with a Dr. Robert Dracker in Liverpool, who says a 35-times higher antibody response from the Pfizer vaccine is still a very high number, and you can get the Pfizer booster now.

It will probably be another couple of weeks until the Moderna booster is approved and available. However, you can still wait if you want.

The bottom line is, we’re probably going to be getting COVID booster shots every year.