Teens might get another vaccine option as Moderna submits for FDA 12-17 approval

(WSYR-TV) — There may soon be a second covid vaccine option for teenagers here in the U.S. Moderna has requested an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for use of its coronavirus vaccine in 12 to 17-year-olds.

Moderna’s vaccine was authorized for use in adults in December. Its application to the F.D.A. for young teens is based on study results of 3,732 children ages 12 to 17 years,

Of those kids, 2500 received two doses of the vaccine and the remaining a saltwater placebo.

The trial found no cases of symptomatic COVID-19 among fully vaccinated teens, which translates to an efficacy of 100 percent, the same figure that Pfizer and BioNTech reported for that age group.

The trial also found that a single dose of the Moderna vaccine has an efficacy of 93 percent. Participants did not experience serious side effects beyond those seen in adults.

An independent safety monitoring committee will follow all participants for 12 months after their second injection to assess long-term protection and safety. Authorization by the F.D.A. typically takes three to four weeks.

The biggest issue with the vaccine for young teens is not supply, but willingness. Vaccination rates in that age group remain low.