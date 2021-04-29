The future of vaccines may be one shot for COVID and flu immunity

(WSYR-TV) — The future of vaccines may be a single shot that will protect you from COVID-19 and the flu.

“In the same single shot, you get a high efficacy flu vaccine, the appropriate virus variant for that given year, and you walk into your CVS and you get one dose and you’re all set for flu and for COVID,” said Stephane Bancel , CEO of Moderna.

That’s the goal the CEO of Moderna set out for his company, one of the pioneering developers of effective COVID vaccines. The company hopes to use its messenger RNA technology that forms the basis of its COVID shots to adapt to changing viral strains, to knock out several viruses with one needle.

They’re working on a combined vaccine targeting both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

“In the same single shot, you get a high efficacy flu vaccine, the appropriate virus variant for that given year, and you walk into your CVS and you get one dose and you’re all set for flu and for COVID,” said Stephane Bancel , CEO of Moderna.

Think of it as programming the body with software, combining the vaccines is just a matter of coding. The potential of using our body’s code to teach it how to treat illness, has the potential to go far beyond COVID.

Some experts even go so far as to say that RNA and DNA treatments will transform our relationship with disease.