The weather might start to help with the spread of COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — We are starting this week with some good news. On Monday, the governor said that we are past the high point of coronavirus cases in New York.

We also may be about to get some help from the weather.

Researchers say that the virus comes from a family that can’t take the heat and doesn’t do well when it is humid.

Look at the number of confirmed cases per million people; it is the cooler countries that have the largest outbreaks. This is the United States, Germany and Norway.

The outbreaks have been less severe in places like Singapore, Australia and Malaysia. The scientists who’ve been tracking the numbers said some of this is due to the weather, but that there are other factors, including the number of people being tested and behavior.

In the United States, more than half of reported cases are in the frigid northeast — New York, New Jersey and Michigan — though warmer states, like Louisiana, Georgia and Florida, have seen a sharp rise in infections.

Scientists who have studied coronavirus in the lab said the virus doesn’t seem to live on surfaces as long when it is warm. But, when you cough or sneeze, the virus is not affected by the temperature.

To really benefit from the weather, they said we need to do what works in all climates: social distancing.