What places should be avoided while traveling due to COVID risk?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — With COVID, people often wonder what they should consider for travel. With the Delta variant causing COVID-19 spikes around the world, Switzerland and Puerto Rico are now among the highest-risk destinations for travelers, according to the CDC.

The agency says people should avoid traveling to locations designated as “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High.

The CDC noted nearly a third of Switzerland’s intensive care units are now occupied by people with coronavirus. It also says Saint Lucia has only fully vaccinated 15% of its population.

Bermuda, Canada, Germany and Moldova all moved to the “Level 3: Covid-19 High” category on Monday.

CDC guidance for Level 3 destinations urges unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel to those locations.

The travel guidance goes both ways. Just yesterday The European Union recommended that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its member states. It will be up to individual countries to decide whether to allow Americans in.

In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.