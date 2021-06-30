What to know if you plan to travel to areas with low vaccination rates

FAMILY HEALTHCAST (WSYR-TV) — With the Delta variant accounting for more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases, there could soon be “two Americas”: one where most people are vaccinated and another where low vaccination rates could lead to case spikes.

That’s according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who says he is very concerned about the Delta strain which is much more contagious than other strains.

Many wonder what they should do if they plan to travel to places with low vaccination rates, given the risks of new strains.

Experts agree that places with low vaccination rates are especially vulnerable to the Delta variant.

Alabama is one of the states where less than 35 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. The others are Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming. In these states, the unvaccinated made up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in June.

We checked with pediatrician Dr. Robert Dracker, and he says anyone who is unvaccinated is at considerable risk from the Delta variant right now, and should absolutely be wearing masks and social distancing.