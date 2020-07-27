Family Healthcast: Doctors seeing stomach bugs, viral sore throats

(WSYR-TV) — There are two major coronavirus stories unfolding right now: One in Washington where negotiations have started on a new relief bill and the other happening across the country.

The largest coronavirus vaccine study is now underway on tens of thousands of people. Here in Central New York, COVID-19 isn’t on the list of what’s going around, but patients are still worried.

In Fulton, the urgent care has been seeing patients worried about having the coronavirus. And so far, those tests have been negative.

There is a stomach bug going around along with viral sore throats.

Lots of people have needed treatment for poison ivy as well.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker has been seeing children with colds with a cough and low-grade fever. Parents have asked for coronavirus tests, which have all been negative at this point.

He is also seeing rashes, along with swimmer’s ear and urinary tract infections due to spending extra time in bathing suits.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associations is seeing the cough and congestion. They are also seeing the viral sore throats, lots of rashes and ear infections.

And you can tell it’s summer in Syracuse because Brighton Hill Pediatrics is seeing rashes, swimmers ear and bug bites.

Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.