HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man faces several charges after troopers say he hit and killed a pedestrian and tried disposing of the body behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 28-year-old Joseph Charles Strickland, of Weeki Wachee, was driving westbound on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.