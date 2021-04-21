What’s the point of getting a vaccine if you can still get infected?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST– As teenagers begin rolling up their sleeves for a Coronavirus vaccine, the push is on to get people who’ve been resistant to the shots to change their minds.

One question stands out- what’s the point of getting a COVID-19 vaccine if you can still get infected? This question arises after a recent CDC report on so-called breakthrough coronavirus cases.

So far, we know of 5,800 fully vaccinated people have caught COVID-19, and 74 of them have died. By themselves, the numbers sound concerning, but one of the nation’s leading public health experts urges people to take a closer look.

An infection rate of 5,800 infections out of 77 million fully vaccinated people is less than 0.008 percent- a remarkably low rate. Compare this with 68,000 daily new infections in the United States, which over the last month is nearly 100 times higher than the infection rate for those vaccinated.

Of those breakthrough infections, nearly 30 percent were asymptomatic. Just 7 percent resulted in hospitalization, and 1 percent of those infected died. This is particularly stunning, considering that the first groups to be vaccinated were those over the age of 65.

Even including this group which is most at risk for adverse outcomes from catching COVID-19, there were only 74 deaths total among the fully vaccinated, compared with an average of more than 700 deaths daily overall.

Vaccine advocates say these numbers need to be put into perspective. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, and vaccines provide extraordinary protection against infection.