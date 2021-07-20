What’s the update on booster vaccines for Delta?

(WSYR-TV) — With the highly contagious Delta variant now dominant here in the U.S., people are wondering whether boosters will be needed to protect fully vaccinated people against the new strain.

The overwhelming majority of the COVID-19 cases and 99 percent of hospitalizations and deaths here in the U.S. are among the unvaccinated.

When the virus does affect the immunized (in what’s being called breakthrough cases) it seems to accumulate to lower levels. When this happens, the person feels like they have a mild cold.

Regardless, Pfizer still plans to apply to the FDA for the authorization of a third shot. In fact, some countries like Israel are giving boosters to people who are immunocompromised after data there revealed the Pfizer vaccine dropped to 64 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant.

Although studies of a third dose are underway, many experts agree that the vaccines are still working well, even against the Delta variant.

We’ll continue to follow the debate. In the meantime, one of the leading infectious disease experts says even without a booster shot, these vaccines are highly effective and have remained effective.