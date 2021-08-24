When will FDA vaccine approval come for kids age 15 and under?

Family Healthcast
FAMILY HEALTHCAST — Now that the PFIZER vaccine has been given full approval for people 16 and older, and more Americans, will be required to get the shots. Some people are wondering when vaccine approval might come for children from 12 to 15-years-old.

NewsChannel 9 asked pediatricians, and they believe approval for youths ages 12-15 is expected to follow soon, maybe within a few weeks. As for children under 12, that is expected to take longer. Studies are still underway.

And one of the nations leading pediatric vaccine researchers says one thing that’s been learned from the studies is that kids ages 5-12 can get one third the dose of vaccine than adults and still get the same immune response.

That’s good news, because it means vaccine supply can be stretched further.

